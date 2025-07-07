Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) has published key details for its new theme park near Bedford.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) has laid out ambitious plans for its new Entertainment Resort Complex (ERC) near Bedford, promising a “destination” Theme Park designed to offer world-class storytelling. The newly released plans do not share specific details of the attractions or their themes, and a distinct name for the park has not been announced.

However it has been revealed that the theme park will feature structures reaching up to 115 metres in height in designated “Attraction Overlay Zones”. These will be non-occupiable features such as rollercoaster tracks and architectural elements, enabling signature and feature elements for the theme park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ERC will also provide a full range of entertainment and accommodation, including dining and entertainment venues, a minimum of 500 hotel rooms, sports and leisure facilities, and conference and convention spaces. The Entry Plaza area will have retail, dining, and entertainment, designed to encourage visitors to extend their stay and which are accessible to the general public outside the “ticketed” Theme Park gate.

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) has published key details for its new theme park near Bedford. (Photo: Universal Studios) | Universal Studios

Documents show that the Core Zone (the ticketed theme park area) will typically be open to the public from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, including public holidays. However, extended hours are planned for special events, such as Halloween Horror Nights. These could see the park remain open until 2am for up to 60 nights per year.

Other holidays, including Chinese New Year, Diwali, Bonfire Night, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, may allow closing times of 1am for up to five nights annually. Private events could also extend hours to 1am up to 30 times a year.

UDX stated that outdoor amplified music will generally end by 11pm, with extensions to 12.30am permitted during designated late-night events. It has also committed to adhering to specific maximum noise limits for various types of operational sound, including rides, live shows, parades, and even guest reactions like roller coaster screams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be constructed on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford and is expected to generate 28,000 jobs before it opens in 2031. Universal estimated the 476-acre complex could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year and generate £50bn for the UK economy by 2055.