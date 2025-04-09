Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Universal Studios theme park will be built in the UK, the government has confirmed.

It will be constructed on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford and is expected to generate 28,000 jobs before it opens in 2031. Universal estimated the 476-acre complex could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year and generate £50bn for the UK economy by 2055.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the muti-billion-pound investment by the company would "see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage". Universal Destinations and Experience said 80% of those employed in the new jobs will be from Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas.

Universal, which produced films such as Minions and Wicked, currently has theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Osaka, Japan, Sentosa, Singapore, and Beijing, China. The park will be the first Universal-branded destination in Europe.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said: "This landmark investment is fantastic news for our economy, for UK tourism and for the British public, who will be able to enjoy the biggest and best theme park in Europe on their doorstep." A full planning proposal will be submitted to the UK government with construction expected to start in 2026.

According to plans from Universal Destinations & Experiences the UK site would include a theme park, a 500-room hotel and a retail complex. These proposals remain subject to a planning decision from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Universal said it would make upgrades to the Wixams railway station and build a new station on the East West Rail line near the resort. It will also add new dedicated slip roads to the A42, which flooded in October after heavy rainfall. Universal had previously described the Bedford site, external as "an ideal location with convenient, fast rail links to London and London Luton Airport".