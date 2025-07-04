An update has been given on the UK’s very own Universal theme park that it set to be built in Bedford.

The Universal UK Project said it has now submitted a request to the government “for planning permission to be granted by way of making a Special Development Order (SDO).” It adds: “The proposal is sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

“The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is inviting representations on the Environmental Statement that accompanies the request, as well as the other documents, plans, and drawings submitted in relation to the proposed development.” The new release goes on to say that its proposal includes “an entertainment resort complex featuring a world-class theme park with several themed lands, visitor accommodation, as well as a range of retail, dining and entertainment uses.”

It will be constructed on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford and is expected to generate 28,000 jobs before it opens in 2031. Universal estimated the 476-acre complex could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year and generate £50bn for the UK economy by 2055.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multi-billion-pound investment by the company would "see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage". Universal Destinations and Experience said 80% of those employed in the new jobs will be from Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas.

Universal, which produced films such as Minions and Wicked, currently has theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Osaka, Japan, Sentosa, Singapore, and Beijing, China. The park will be the first Universal-branded destination in Europe.

Universal said it would make upgrades to the Wixams railway station and build a new station on the East West Rail line near the resort. It will also add new dedicated slip roads to the A42, which flooded in October after heavy rainfall. Universal had previously described the Bedford site, external as "an ideal location with convenient, fast rail links to London and London Luton Airport".