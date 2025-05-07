Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Disney has announced plans to launch a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is a collaboration with Miral, the developer behind several major attractions on Yas Island in the UAE. Miral will fully fund and build the park, while Disney's imagineers will handle the creative direction and oversee operations.

Disney will not invest financially in the construction but will earn royalties from the project.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger. “The new park will blend cutting-edge technology with modern design, offering deeply immersive experiences shaped by the region’s rich artistic and cultural heritage.”

The Abu Dhabi park is not part of Disney’s previously announced $60bn investment plan for its global parks over the next decade. During an interview with CNBC, Iger said early design work has already begun but declined to provide a timeline for completion. He noted that Disney parks typically take up to two years to design and around five years to build.

The announcement follows Disney’s strong second-quarter earnings report. Its experiences segment - covering parks, cruises, resorts, and merchandise - grew revenue by six per cent year-over-year and accounted for 37 per cent of the company’s total revenue in fiscal 2024. It also contributed nearly 60 per cent of Disney’s operating income.

“Experiences remain a vital and growing part of our business,” Iger said during the earnings call, citing strong performance and robust booking trends at Walt Disney World.

The news comes as Universal plans to open a theme park in the UK in Bedford. Set to open in 2031, the park is likely to include the likes of James Bond and Paddington Bear as featured franchises.

At the time of publication, there is no indication as to when the Disney theme park in Abu Dhabi will open; having been announced within months of each other, there is a chance that both open within a couple of years of each other.