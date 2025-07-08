A person has died after being hit by a train at the Mile End underground station.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the station on Mile End Road today (July 8) at 7.40am to reports of a casualty on the track. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) says that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. The incident impacted both the District and Hammersmith & City lines this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the District line there was no service between Tower Hill and Barking this morning. However, service has returned with severe delays across the entire line.

The Hammersmith & City line still has no service between Liverpool Street and Barking, with severe delays on the rest of the line. A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 7.40am today (8 July) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Mile End underground station.

“Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

If you feel affected by what has happened and wish to find support, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 via phone for a confidential chat or email [email protected].