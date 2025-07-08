Mile End station incident: Person dies after being hit by train - impacting District and Hammersmith & City Tube lines
Police were called to the station on Mile End Road today (July 8) at 7.40am to reports of a casualty on the track. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
British Transport Police (BTP) says that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. The incident impacted both the District and Hammersmith & City lines this morning.
On the District line there was no service between Tower Hill and Barking this morning. However, service has returned with severe delays across the entire line.
The Hammersmith & City line still has no service between Liverpool Street and Barking, with severe delays on the rest of the line. A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 7.40am today (8 July) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Mile End underground station.
“Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
If you feel affected by what has happened and wish to find support, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 via phone for a confidential chat or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.