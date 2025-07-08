London commuters are outraged over the District line claiming it to be the “worst line on the Underground”.

Many have took to social media this morning (Tuesday 8 July) to complain about the District Tube line. One said on X: “What is the worst line on the underground and why is it District? Most expensive, slowest, and most unreliable service of them all“.

A second said: “Who offended the District Line and Hammersmith & City Line? Every single day there is an issue. Signal failure, Casualties on the track, engineering works etc. It never ends“.

A third person echoed on the social media platform: “Signal failures, casualties on track, everything happens to the district line”. It comes as there are severe delays on the District line this morning due to a casualty on the track.

Transport for London (TfL) said of the District line this morning: “No service between Whitechapel and West Ham and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while emergency services deal with a casualty on the track. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, C2C, South Western Railway, Mildmay line, Elizabeth line and DLR.”

Last week there were also severe delays on the entire District Line due to a “points failure”. TfL said on its website: “All day, there will be no service between Tower Hill and Whitechapel and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a points failure at Tower Hill.”

A TfL spokesperson said of today’s disruption: “We apologise to customers affected by the disruption on the District line today. We are working hard to restore a good service. District line customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to check before they travel using TfL Journey Planner or the TfL Go app.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: "The Mayor is extremely frustrated by the recent disruption on the District line, which falls well below the standard Londoners and visitors to the capital expect and deserve. City Hall yesterday wrote to Network Rail, urging them to work constructively with TfL to resolve this disruption as soon as possible and work to ensure we don’t see repeated signal failures in future.”