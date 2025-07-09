Central Line: TfL latest tube update confirms severe delays on entire line due to 'signal failure at Stratford' - minor delays on Jubilee
Transport for London (TfL) posted an update this morning confirming that there are severe delays on the Central line. It says: “Central Line: Severe delays due an earlier signal failure at Stratford. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Elizabeth line and Greater Anglia.”
One angry commuter wrote: “Apparently ‘we have to deal with it’. @TfL why do we have to deal with your issues. No central line service due to signal failure. We are held for approximately 30 to 40 minutes”.
There are also minor delays on the Jubilee line this morning due to “faulty trains”. Commuters and those travelling through London are advised to keep up to date with TfL’s update so they are notified of any changes.
Yesterday there were severe delays on the District line causing travel chaos. A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers affected by the disruption on the District line today. We are working hard to restore a good service. District line customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to check before they travel using TfL Journey Planner or the TfL Go app.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.