Travel chaos continues in London this morning (Wednesday 9 July) as a popular Tube line is suffering severe delays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport for London (TfL) posted an update this morning confirming that there are severe delays on the Central line. It says: “Central Line: Severe delays due an earlier signal failure at Stratford. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Elizabeth line and Greater Anglia.”

One angry commuter wrote: “Apparently ‘we have to deal with it’. @TfL why do we have to deal with your issues. No central line service due to signal failure. We are held for approximately 30 to 40 minutes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also minor delays on the Jubilee line this morning due to “faulty trains”. Commuters and those travelling through London are advised to keep up to date with TfL’s update so they are notified of any changes.

Yesterday there were severe delays on the District line causing travel chaos. A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers affected by the disruption on the District line today. We are working hard to restore a good service. District line customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to check before they travel using TfL Journey Planner or the TfL Go app.”