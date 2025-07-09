Is Vauxhall tube station closed? TfL issues latest update after popular London tube station shuts due 'unavailability of staff'
Transport for London (TfL) posted the update on X last night after 10pm saying Vauxhall tube station was closed. TfL wrote: “This station is closed due to the unavailability of station staff.”
One angry commuter wrote: “How is it possible you don’t inform passengers of this. All the way from King cross (past Euston) and they inform of such news already at Victoria… terrible communication system.“
TfL posted an update just after 7am saying that the station is now open this morning (Wednesday 9 July). It comes as the Central Line is facing severe delays on the entire line this morning.
TfL says it is due to a “signal failure”. It says on its website:”Central Line: Severe delays due an earlier signal failure at Stratford. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Elizabeth line and Greater Anglia.”
Commuters are advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website for updates.
