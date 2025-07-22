There are severe delays and “no service” on the Northern Line after a “casualty on the tracks”.

There is major disruption is affecting the Northern line this morning. There is no southbound service between Kennington and Camden Town via Charing Cross, and no service between Kennington and Battersea Power Station.

The disruption is due to emergency services responding to a casualty on the track. A person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, and South Western Railway. Transport for London (TfL) said: “No service between Kennington and Camden Town via Charing Cross southbound only, and between Kennington and Battersea Power station while emergency services deal with a casualty on the track.

“SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, and South Western Railway”.