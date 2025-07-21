National Rail has issued a “do not travel” warning for passengers travelling to and from London Waterloo station.

South Western Railway services have been majorly disrupted by a signal failure since around 7am today (July 21). Trains running to and from the station may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. Passengers are advised by National Rail to not to travel from this station until further notice.

Services in and out of London Waterloo will be subject to cancellations, platform changes and major service alteration. Any unused tickets valid for today will be valid for travel tomorrow (July 22).

Commuters can alternatively use their tickets on the following services at no extra cost:

London buses between, London Waterloo - Clapham Junction - Wimbledon - Subiton - Kingston - Hampton Court - Weybridge - Epsom - Shepperton

Falcon buses 28 between Guildford - Worplesdon - Brookwood - Woking

Stagecoach South 34 between Guildford and Woking

Stagecoach South 35 between Guildford and Woking.

London Underground:

between London Paddington and London Waterloo

between London Victoria and London Waterloo

between Wimbledon - Richmond - London Waterloo

CrossCountry

between Reading and Bournemouth

Southern:

Between Portsmouth Harbour and London Victoria

Between Southampton Central and Havant

Between Dorking and London Victoria

Great Western Railway

Between Guildford and Reading

Between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids

Between Basingstoke and Reading

Between Salisbury and Westbury

Between Weymouth and Westbury