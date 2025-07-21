London Waterloo disruption: National Rail issues 'do not travel' warning as trains to and from station may be delayed or cancelled

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
National Rail has issued a “do not travel” warning for passengers travelling to and from London Waterloo station.

South Western Railway services have been majorly disrupted by a signal failure since around 7am today (July 21). Trains running to and from the station may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. Passengers are advised by National Rail to not to travel from this station until further notice.

Services in and out of London Waterloo will be subject to cancellations, platform changes and major service alteration. Any unused tickets valid for today will be valid for travel tomorrow (July 22).

National Rail has issued a “do not travel” warning for passengers travelling to and from London Waterloo station. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Commuters can alternatively use their tickets on the following services at no extra cost:

  • London buses between, London Waterloo - Clapham Junction - Wimbledon - Subiton - Kingston - Hampton Court - Weybridge - Epsom - Shepperton
  • Falcon buses 28 between Guildford - Worplesdon - Brookwood - Woking
  • Stagecoach South 34 between Guildford and Woking
  • Stagecoach South 35 between Guildford and Woking.

London Underground:

  • between London Paddington and London Waterloo
  • between London Victoria and London Waterloo
  • between Wimbledon - Richmond - London Waterloo

CrossCountry

  • between Reading and Bournemouth

Southern:

  • Between Portsmouth Harbour and London Victoria
  • Between Southampton Central and Havant
  • Between Dorking and London Victoria

Great Western Railway

  • Between Guildford and Reading
  • Between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids
  • Between Basingstoke and Reading
  • Between Salisbury and Westbury
  • Between Weymouth and Westbury
