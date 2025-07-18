Passengers at Leeds train station watched actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke film a scene for the upcoming Heartstoppers movie.

One passenger caught the scene being filmed at the train station which showed Kit Connor running into the arms of Joe Locke. According to the user who uploaded the video the actors were spotted filming at the station yesterday (Thursday 17 July) at around 3pm.

The actors are currently in the midst of filming the feature film farewell to the LGBTQ+ teen drama Heartstoppers on Netflix. The Heartstopper streaming film was confirmed for Netflix in April.

The story will be derived from author Alice Oseman's final Heartstopper graphic novels, which find Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) considering their future as university and other post-school opportunities present themselves. In the drama on Netflix teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love.

Users reacted to the TikTok, with one saying “I walked right through this today and was told to move to the side barriers, and now this is how I found out it was because they were filming heartstopper omg”. Another added: “IM SO SAD LITERALLY WAS THERE YESTERDAY I LIVE THERE”.

A third added: “ARE YOU KIDDING ME I WAS LITERALLY THERE 2 DAYS AGO.” Connor and Locke became overnight stars after Heartstopper dropped and swiftly became a global phenomenon, earning high praise for its sensitive exploration of topics like coming out, anxiety, intimacy and eating disorders.

Both actors have proceeded to bag high-profile follow-up gigs, with Locke joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+ hit Agatha All Along, while Connor has lent his voice to The Wild Robot and appeared in Alex Garland film Warfare.