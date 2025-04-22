Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix’s hit LGBTQ teen drama Heartstopper will officially conclude with a feature-length film, the streaming platform has announced.

The movie will serve as the final chapter in the coming-of-age story of Nick and Charlie, adapted from Alice Oseman’s bestselling graphic novel series. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

The film will be directed by Wash Westmoreland, known for Still Alice and Colette, and will be based on Oseman’s forthcoming and currently unpublished sixth volume of the Heartstopper series.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” said Oseman in a statement. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper Series 2, both laying next to each other on their phones (Credit: Netflix) | Samuel Dore

Actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke will reprise their roles as Nick and Charlie and will also serve as executive producers. Connor is currently starring on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet and in Alex Garland’s Warfare, while Locke was recently seen in Marvel’s Agatha All Along. The involvement of supporting cast members, including Olivia Colman, who plays Nick’s mother, has not yet been confirmed.

A synopsis for the film suggests that the plot will explore whether Nick and Charlie’s relationship can survive the pressures of long-distance love, as Nick prepares to head to university. The most recent season of the show, released in 2024, ended with the pair becoming physically intimate for the first time.

Since its debut in 2022, Heartstopper has received critical acclaim for its heartfelt portrayal of young queer love, praised for its warmth, inclusivity, and emotional honesty. The show quickly became a breakout success, landing in Netflix’s global Top 10 within two days of its launch.