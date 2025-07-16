Chiltern Railways trains are cancelled this morning (Wednesday 16 July) as 'all lines blocked' due to 'fault' at Harrow-On-The-Hill.

The firm posted this morning: “Due to a fault with the signalling system at Harrow-On-The-Hill all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”

On its website it lists the services that are cancelled. These are listed below.

06:35 London Marylebone to Aylesbury Vale Parkway due 07:42

07:27 London Marylebone to Aylesbury Vale Parkway due 08:31

07:40 Aylesbury to London Marylebone due 08:45

07:52 Aylesbury Vale Parkway to London Marylebone due 09:00

08:27 London Marylebone to Aylesbury due 09:27

Passengers have been slamming the firm on social media. One wrote on X: “How do you have signalling failures every single day have you tried idk fixing it?”. The firm replied: “I am sorry for the disruption caused. Our teams are working on resolving this issue as soon as possible.”

More passengers are fuming that the information being given is “wrong”. One said on X: “That information is WRONG. All trains are terminating at Great Missenden. No trains till 9.30. The departure boards are wrong too!“.

Another said: “The wording saying trains may be delayed by up to 30mins is not helpful. It would appear a better description might be "Due to a signal failure at Harrow no Chiltern trains are running Marylebone to Amersham. A limited shuttle service is operating from Amersham to Aylesbury." A third added: “Like last week, the cancellations are frustrating but the lack of accurate info coming out makes it worse.”