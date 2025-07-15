London Paddington station was evacuated this morning (Tuesday 15 July) after a “fire alarm sounded”.

National Rail posted this morning at around 7am: “The fire alarm is sounding at London Paddington station. As a result, the station has been evacuated Trains that run to / from / through will be disrupted and may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes Disruption is expected until 08:00”.

One user said on X: “7AM. Tuesday morning. One of london’s busy terminal stations (Paddington). Primary entrance to the tube station closed! You can’t make it up. Why does nothing in this country work anymore and we all pay through the nose for it? Another 5% fare increase this year! Disgraceful.”

National Rail has since confirmed that the station has re-opened. It says: “London Paddington station has now reopened following the station being evacuated after a fire alarm sounded. Trains that run to / from / through London Paddington may still be disrupted and may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst service recovers.

“The station has reopened and trains are operating as normal”.