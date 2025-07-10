Transport for London (TfL) has banned an advertisement by Irish rap group Kneecap from appearing on the London Underground, stating the poster would likely cause “widespread or serious offence.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “All adverts submitted for display on our network are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Having given this very careful consideration, this advert was rejected as it was deemed that running it would likely cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public.”

The poster in question features the group's balaclava-style logo, referencing paramilitary symbolism from the Troubles, and promotes their upcoming headline show: “Kneecap. OVO Arena Wembley, London. Thurs 18th September ’25.”

In response, the group posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening urging fans to download and circulate the banned design. "Here's a wee link to the poster the London Tube banned thanks to @TfL," they wrote. "See it Say it Censored"

The tweet included a link to their website, where the poster can be downloaded, and was accompanied by an image showing their masked logo with the caption “Download Banned Tube Poster - Kneecap.”

Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Kneecap also released a longer statement across social media platforms, claiming the ban is politically motivated: “We’ve been banned from advertising on the London Tube. How petty can political policing and interference get…”

They added: “After using the Tube to advertise loads of times for gigs, records and our movie, all without issue. The below poster has been rejected because: ‘It is likely to cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public on account of the product or service being advertised, the content or design of the advertisement, or by way of implication.’”

The group, who have spoken out against the war in Gaza, said: “Speak out against genocide and they’ll use every single angle they can to silence you.”

Kneecap are currently at the centre of ongoing controversy after member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (also known as Mo Chara) was charged in May with a terrorism offence relating to the display of a Hezbollah flag at a 2024 concert in London. He is due to appear in court on August 20.

The band were removed from the TRNSMT festival lineup this week following concerns raised by police. Despite this, their recent show in Glasgow sold out in just 80 seconds, and they were met with cheers from supporters outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court during a previous court appearance.

Musicians including Nadine Shah and Gurriers have expressed their intention to attend court in support of the group next month.