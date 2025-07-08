Kneecap have had more publicity than ever since the hi-hop trio hit the headlines for their political stance and there is no sign of the controversy slowing down.

The group gave one of Glastonbury’s most talked about performances at Glastonbury despite criticism that they should not have been allowed on stage. Tonight they are due to wow fans in Glasgow and have already prompted Police Scotland to issue a warning on safety ahead.

Who are Kneecap?

The hip-hop trio - comprising Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí - are set to play the O2 Academy in the city as a replacement gig after their planned set at TRNSMT Festival was axed due to the controversies surrounding the group and the fear that it could provoke a strong audience reaction, requiring a “significant policing operation”.

Superintendent Paul Douglas said in a statement: "We are aware of a number of events and concerts due to take place in the Greater Glasgow area in the week beginning Monday, July 7, 2025. A proportionate and considered policing plan is in place within the city and we are working with a number of stakeholders to ensure the safety of all those attending these events and where possible minimise disruption to the people of Glasgow.”

Why are Kneecap controversial?

In June, Kneecap's Mo Chara was unconditionally bailed after facing a terror charge. The court heard that the issue was with the band member - whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh - "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024, not voicing his opinions on Israel and Palestine, which he's "well within his rights" to do.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court: “It’s not about Mr Ó hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel. He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else. The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr Ó hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.

“Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other. So the issue in this case, and the reason it has come to court, it centres on the apparent support by Mr O hAnnaidh of a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Ó hAnnaidh was subsequently released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on August 20. Not only was he supported by his bandmates - Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh - at the court, but hundreds of supporters turned up to stand in solidarity with the star, with calls of "Free Palestine" heard as he left the building.

Do Kneecap admit terror charge?

In a statement on Instagram regarding the terror charge, Kneecap wrote: "We deny this ‘offense’ and will vehemently defend ourselves. This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction. 14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win.”

Kneecap had several shows cancelled as a result of the backlash but still got to play Glastonbury's West Holts stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 28 - despite calls from MPs for them to be banned.