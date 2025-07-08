Free sunscream: Aldi to give away suncream to festival-goers this summer - how to get yours
Shoppers can pick up free bottles of Aldi’s Lacura Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 50/30+ by heading to participating stores near Wireless, Reading, Leeds, The Big Feastival and Boardmasters.
The initiative, which kicks off this week for Wireless, aims to help the nation stay protected during what is set to be a hot summer according to the Met Office. Stock is limited to one bottle per customer and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Aldi’s Lacura Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 50/30+ was recently recognised as Great Value in the latest Which? suncream review – making it the perfect festival essential and providing shoppers with first-rate protection without breaking the bank.
Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said:“Festival season is a highlight of summer – but long days in the sun can catch people out. We’re making it easier for everyone to stay protected while enjoying the music and atmosphere by giving away our award-winning Lacura suncream near some of the UK’s most-loved festivals.”
Free suncream will be available while stocks last at the following Aldi stores:
Wireless Festival
Friday 11th July, Arena Shopping Park, Williamson Rd, Finsbury Park, London N4 1ED
Boardmasters Festival
Wednesday 6th August, Cliff Rd, Newquay TR7 1SW
Reading Festival
Thursday 21st August, Unit 1A, Vastern Road, Reading RG1 8AL
Leeds Festival
Thursday 21st August, York Road, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 6HP
The Big Feastival
Friday 22nd August, Aldi, Banbury Rd, Chipping Norton OX7 5ET