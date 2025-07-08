New details have come to light about the circumstances which led a professional boxer and fitness influencer to be arrested on a domestic violence battery charge.

Stefi Cohen, whose full name is Stefanie Cohen Magarici, was arrested for alleged domestic violence in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 2).

Cohen was previously also arrested on multiple criminal charges involving sexual cyberharassment in May 2024. At the time, the now 33-year-old was also arrested for resisting arrest outside her Miami home after she attempted to perform a martial arts move on an officer.

She was subsequently charged with sexual cyber-harassment, offenses against computer users, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.

Court documents obtained by TMZ state that Cohen got physical with her boyfriend in an altercation at their Miami-area home the day before her arrest, on Tuesday July 1, at around 12.47pm.

It is written in the documents that the alleged victim told police officers that the pair were arguing about their relationship when he discovered that Cohen “was recording their conversation with her computer”. The man told officials that grabbed his phone and put it in his pocket. Cohen then got physical with him, he said, and scratched him on his neck and chest. She also supposedly tore his trouser pocket in an attempt to get his device. Cohen allegedly said she thought that he had grabbed her phone instead of his own and she was trying to get it back.

Fitness influencer and professional boxer Stefi Cohen was arrested for domestic violence a year after she was arrested for allegedly sharing nude photos of her ex-boyfriend's new partner. Photo by Miami-Dade Corrections. | Miami-Dade Corrections

The documents also say that Cohen has a different story, and she alleges that her boyfriend struck her with a closed fist and scratched her on her face.

The report reads, however: “Based on the fact that the victim in this case is a professional fighter and the allegations made by the defendant claim that she was struck by him with a closed first, there is no physical evidence of injuries on the defendant [Cohen] that supports her allegations.”

Police added: TThe victim in this case had injuries consistent with his statement regarding what occurred with the defendant.”

Cohen was later detained and charged with domestic violence battery. The couple had shared many photos together on their respective Instagram pages over the past 18 months of their relationship. He last posted a photo of himself and his girlfriend on Wednesday June 25 - a week before his Cohen’s alleged arrest. She last posted photos of herself and her beau in March.

Cohen, who is a professional boxer and powerlifter, has one million Instagram followers. She has also been in trouble with the law before. An arrest report from the Miami Police Department states that she was taken into custody last year after her ex-boyfriend and his new partner, who have not been named, reported her to the police in November 2023, according to local news reports.

They alleged that Cohen had accessed her ex-boyfriend’s laptop after guessing “commonly used passwords” to access his iCloud account. Then, she took sexual photos of the woman and shared across various group chats without the victim’s consent, according to an arrest affidavit. These were groups that that Cohen, the victim and “several other girls were also a part of”.

Cohen then informed the woman of the leak and told her that she shared the nude photos with the purpose of “exposing and humiliating her,” the affidavit states. Officials said the incident happened after Cohen found out in March 2022 that the woman was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, whom she used to live with.

The report states that the man had left his laptop at Cohen’s home, and that he and his new girlfriend returned to the police to provide additional information on April 16 2024, leading to Cohen’s arrest. Police had Cohen’s home under surveillence on Tuesday and moved in to arrest her when she walked outside.

Authorities said she did not respond well to being approached and when an officer informed her that she was under arrest, she “did not comply and began to walk at fast pace back to her residence”.

A polce report stated: “Cohen then stated she was not going with them and began to physically resist.” She even tried to do a leg sweep on the officer while in handcuffs and even broke the locking mechanism in the police car she was later placed into, according to the affidavit.

She was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center but was released after posting a $3,300 bond and ordered to stay away from her ex and his new partner.