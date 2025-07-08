An influencer and model has spoken out about her “nightmare” after she was allegedly tied up, assaulted and sprayed with bleach by two men who broke in to her home.

A statement published on Soraya Riffy’s Instagram post claims that she was assaulted during a burglary at her home in Marseille, France, on Friday (July 4).

A statement, which was written by a spokesman on behalf of Soraya which appears to have come from a French law firm, stated that she had been “kidnapped, assaulted and [possibly] raped” at around 9pm local time after a man gained entry to her house by posing “as a neighbour who did not have his keys”.

Once 30-year-old Soraya opened her door, believing she was helping a neighbour, her night “degenerated into a tragedy” and became a “real nightmare” as this man, and another, then stormed into her house.

They allegedly “tied her up, beat her with a gun and with box cutters, and threatened to kill her”. She was also “abused in view of the traces present on her private parts”.

The men then stole the star’s Cartier bracelet, her house and car keys, two luxury bags, and a Rolex watch and fled the scene.

Influencer and model Soraya Riffy has spoken out about her “nightmare” after she was allegedly tied up, assaulted and sprayed with bleach by two men who broke in to her home. Photo by Instagram/@soraya.riffy. | Instagram/@soraya.riffy

The statement continued to explain how Soraya is today. “Today she suffers from a concussion, [her] nose is completely broken and psychologically she is destroyed. Her body is a crime scene.” It concluded: “Soraya and her family would like to thank you from the bottom of their hearts for all your messages of support. We are with her to support her. One sentence: Justice for Soraya.”

The social media star lost consciousness during the attack and has no memory of what happened. Her spokesperson also revealed that she had received threats “from her abductors” just two weeks before the attack, with the criminals trying to extort money from her. The influencer reportedly had “repeatedly alerted the authorities to the threats against her”.

Soraya told local publication, Le Parisien: that she had been left terrified by what happened to her and also revealed her intention to take a social media break. “I'm disfigured, disgusted, scared. Too much media exposure leads to danger. I'm going to leave Marseille for good, leave social media for now, I'm lost,” she said.

She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories shortly after the attack showing her bruised face, commenting: 'I'm so disgusted. What I went through today is horrible.”

An investigation has been opened by local police into “armed robbery, kidnapping without voluntary release, conditional death threats, and gang violence”.

Soraya, who has one million followers, is known for sharing fashion and fitness content on Instagram. She first rose to fame in 2016 after she appeared on a French talk show.

Many of her followers shared messages of support for her online. “So shocked by what happened to you. Lots of strength and support to you. Justice will be done. We are with you. Lots of good vibes,” one said. “No human being deserves to go through this. I wanted to send you all my support, all my love, and a lot of courage. Rest assured that people capable of doing such a thing will eventually be caught up by life, by karma, or simply by their own conscience. Take the time to rest, to surround yourself with kindness and care. I am thinking of you very much,” another said.