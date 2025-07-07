A professional boxer and fitness influencer has been arrested on a domestic violence battery charge, one year after she allegedly leaked nude photos of her ex-boyfriend's new partner online.

Stefi Cohen, whose full name is Stefanie Cohen Magarici, was arrested on multiple criminal charges involving sexual cyberharassment in May 2024. At the time, she was also arrested for resisting arrest outside her Miami home after she attempted to perform a martial arts move on an officer.

She was subsequently charged with sexual cyber-harassment, offenses against computer users, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department records, the 33-year-old fitness influencer from Miami was arrested for a second time, for alleged domestic violence, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 2), as reported by MailOnline.

Cohen, who is known as Dr Stefi Cohen online, then found love again with fellow boxer and influencer new boyfriend Tristan Hamm, who has over two million followers himself.

The pair had shared many photos together on their respective Instagram pages over the past 18 months. Tristan last posted a photo of himself and his girlfriend on Wednesday June 25 - a week before his Cohen’s alleged arrest. She last posted photos of herself and her beau in March.

Fitness influencer and professional boxer Stefi Cohen was arrested for allegedly sharing her nude photos of her ex-boyfriend's new partner. Photo by Miami-Dade Corrections. | Miami-Dade Corrections

The circumstances which led to Cohen’s supposed arrest are not known at the time of writing (on the morning on Monday July 7).

Cohen, who is a professional boxer and powerlifter, has one million Instagram followers. An arrest report from the Miami Police Department states that she was taken into custody last year after her ex-boyfriend and his new partner, who have not been named, reported her to the police in November 2023, according to local news reports.

They alleged that Cohen had accessed her ex-boyfriend’s laptop after guessing “commonly used passwords” to access his iCloud account. Then, she took sexual photos of the woman and shared across various group chats without the victim’s consent, according to an arrest affidavit. These were groups that that Cohen, the victim and “several other girls were also a part of”.

Cohen then informed the woman of the leak and told her that she shared the nude photos with the purpose of “exposing and humiliating her,” the affidavit states. Officials said the incident happened after Cohen found out in March 2022 that the woman was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, whom she used to live with.

The report states that the man had left his laptop at Cohen’s home, and that he and his new girlfriend returned to the police to provide additional information on April 16 2024, leading to Cohen’s arrest. Police had Cohen’s home under surveillence on Tuesday and moved in to arrest her when she walked outside.

Authorities said she did not respond well to being approached and when an officer informed her that she was under arrest, she “did not comply and began to walk at fast pace back to her residence”.

A polce report stated: “Cohen then stated she was not going with them and began to physically resist.” She even tried to do a leg sweep on the officer while in handcuffs and even broke the locking mechanism in the police car she was later placed into, according to the affidavit.

She was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center but was released after posting a $3,300 bond and ordered to stay away from her ex and his new partner.