Comedian, singer songwriter and TikTok star Garron Noone has said he has made the “difficult decision” to cancel his nationwide tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The social media star, known for his catchphrase “stay delicious”, made the announcement on Instagram earlier this week, around two weeks after he uploaded a video to the platform to tell fans he was taking a break from making content.

The star, who has four million followers across TikTok and Instagram wrote a lengthy statement in which he said he hoped his gigs would be rescheduled next year. He wrote: “Many of you will be aware of some of the issues I’ve dealt with in the past and unfortunately, over the last few months I have been dealing with a lot of these issues again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has gotten to a point where I really need to put all my energy into getting back on track.” He added that he is “disappointed” not to see fans but hopes to reschedule his shows for 2026, with all tickets remaining valid.

He gave his apologies to his followers who had booked tickets to his upcoming shows, which would have taken place later this year. "I'm very sorry to everyone that was coming to see me, I understand many of you will have made arrangements to be at the gigs.

"If it was possible I would love to do them, but I have to accept that it isn't possible at this time. Thank you to everyone for all their support over the last couple of years, my break from making videos will also likely be a bit longer than I had first hoped, but I look forward to chatting to you all again soon!”

Comedian, singer songwriter and TikTok star Garron Noone has said he has made the “difficult decision” to cancel his nationwide tour. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

He signed off the post with his signature catch phrase “Stay Delicious”. In the caption, he wrote: “I’m very sorry to have to post this, thank you all for everything.” He also said that people who had booked tickets to one of his shows would receive an email shortly with more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back on June 17, he uploaded a video to Instagram where he told his fans he would be saying a “tiny little goodbye”, “maybe for a couple of months”. He admitted he had put pressure on himself to “feel worthy” of the number of followers he had and said he needed to “get [his] head out of the game for a little while”. He added his thanks to all of his supporters, and said that he would return to his online platform “fresh” when he was ready.

The star was due to perform in Killarney on Saturday (July 5), with other shows planned for Mayo, Dublin, Kerry and Belfast up until December. He was also set to perform at Milwaukee Irish Fest 2025, in Wisconsin, United States, next month.

The funny man and singer received lots of support from his fans. “Mind yourself Garron. Take us much time you need and stay delicious,” one said. A second person said: “It takes strength to step back. You’ve brought so much joy, humour, and insight to people across the country, there’s nothing wrong with recharging the batteries. Best of luck Garron.” A third fan wrote: “The strongest thing you can do is put your mental health first. YOU come first and everyone will be right here (and at your shows) when you’re read.”

It came after Garron briefly deactivated his TikTok and Instagram accounts back in March in the wake of backlash he faced to comments he made on immigration in a video shared following MMA fighter Conor McGregor’s St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House. The star said he had “lost a lot of sponsors” and didn’t leave his house for a week following a wave of reaction to the video. However, when he took his break from social media back in June he said that some scheduled sponsored posts would still be uploaded.