EastEnders star Heather Peace has revealed that she and wife Ellie Dickinson have been battling breast cancer at the same time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress, who has appeared in the BBC soap as Eve Panesar-Unwin since 2021, revealed last month that she had been undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Heather revealed her cancer battle in a post on Instagram, telling fans that she underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

Now, the soap star has made a heartbreaking revelation that both her and wife Ellie have been battle breast cancer at the exact same time. Heather told The Mirror: “Her breast cancer was a smaller, aggressive lump, so she had a lumpectomy and then radiotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders star Heather Peace has revealed that she and wife Ellie Dickinson have been battling breast cancer at the same time. | Getty Images

“Of course then I come along with my 12 cm lump, absolutely ginormous, and mastectomy, chemotherapy, just about to go into radiotherapy. She’s like ‘Even that you have to do bigger’. It’s like ‘Hold my beer’.”

Heather also revealed that her diagnosis, which she received in October, coincided with the filming of New Years’ scenes that saw her character Eve marry love interest Suki Panesar. The actress admitted that she was determined to film for the soap despite her health battle.

In her Instagram post revealing her breast cancer diagnosis to fans last month, she also thanked behind-the-scenes staff for their help in fitting a wig to allow her to continue working. She said: “Thank you to the whole EE team for going above & beyond. Particularly our amazing makeup team. And to Alex Rouss for the original wig & Linda for the spot on cut. I’ve felt totally supported by you all.”

Heather, who shares three young children with wife Ellie, is set to undergo radiotherapy after completing a round of chemotherapy and undergoing a mastectomy. She revealed that the health battles have actually brought her and Ellie even closer, saying: “This journey with Ellie, I feel proud of myself, I feel proud of our marriage, it’s the strongest it’s ever been because we can actually do the for sickness and in health, for richer for poorer.

“We’ve been able to show up for each other. That bond is so much deeper than the romance from 15 years ago. Marriage is great. You know when you hit another level, there’s something special in that.”