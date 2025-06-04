The Bachelorette TV star Katie Thurston has given emotional update on her cancer treatment.

34-year-old Katie was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer earlier this year.

Since publicly revealing her diagnosis in February the star, who rose to fame when she appeared on the hit reality dating show The Bachelorette in 2021, has been vocal on social media about navigating life with breast cancer.

When the TV star first got her diagnosis, doctors in California gave her a Stage 3, triple-positive breast cancer diagnosis. But weeks later, when Thurston moved from California to New York City, for a second opinion she got a new diagnosis.

The reality star was then told she actually had Stage 4, hormone-positive, HER-2 negative breast cancer that had spread to her liver. HER2-negative cancer grows more slowly than HER2-positive cancer, and it responds to different treatments. For Thurston, this meant no chemotherapy. Instead, she was prescribed two oral medications and a monthly injection.

Now, she has given an update on how her treatment has affected her body. Taking to Instagram with a new video earlier this month, she looked emotional as she spoke directly to the camera.

Reality TV star Katie Thurston has given an emotional update on her breast cancer battle. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

“I just finished my second month of treatment,” she said. “If you’re asking how long treatment is, technically forever. I am optimistic about medical advancements in the future. Fingers crossed as a stage four girly.”

She went on: “Right now, my hair is coming out in an unnatural amount of clumps . . . working on that. I’m losing my memory. That’s great, going through customs and them being like ‘where are you coming from?’ and I looked at him and I was like ‘I don’t remember’.

“Sometimes I like ‘stop feeling bad for yourself’ and then other times I’m like ‘no you’re allowed to feel bad. Cancer f***ing sucks.”

It was the summer of 2024 when Katie discovered a lump in her breast. It was pea-sized, felt like rubber, and hurt - and that made her think it couldn't be cancer. Katie also said that as she had previously had a benign cyst removed from her breast she assumed her new lump was also non-cancerous. Those two things led Thurston to put off mentioning the lump to a doctor. When she did then make an appointment early 2025, she got a cancer diagnosis she previously said she was “not prepared” for.

Katie, who married comedian Jeff Arcuri in March, is hopeful that she’ll one day be in remission, or as close to it as possible. She also marked National Cancer Survivors Day, which is held annually on the first Sunday in June, in her latest video by saying “every day I’m alive I’m a survivor so go me I guess.”