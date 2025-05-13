EastEnders actress Heather Peace has revealed that she has been battling breast cancer in secret, telling her followers that she has now “picked up my medal”.

The actress, who stars as Eve Sopal-Unwin in the soap, took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting fitted for a wig. In her caption, Peace told her followers: “I’ve been on quite a road for many months now. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of October.

“Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended.”

EastEnders star Heather Peace has revealed that she has now "picked up my medal" after battling breast cancer in secret for months. | Getty Images

Peace, 49, compared her battle with breast cancer to the London Marathon, saying: “I woke up this morning and it was like the end of the London Marathon; I’d turned onto The Mall and could see the giant clock & the finish line. To conclude - I’ve just picked up my medal.”

The soap star thanked her wife Ellie and their three children, Annie, Jessie, and Lola. She also gave special thanks to her coworkers at EastEnders “for going above & beyond”, as well as singling out the show’s makeup team who could be seen in the video helping to fit Peace with a wig.

She added: “Thank you to all of the friends in my local community who’ve been there for me and my family at the drop of a hat (you know who you are). Thank you to the NHS. You are wonderful, skilled people. You treated me efficiently. You gave me dignity and showed me kindness. It’s so appreciated.

“Life feels very different now and it’s wonderful. I will continue to cherish and be grateful for all I am blessed with.I feel very lucky.”

Peace’s EastEnders colleague flooded her comments with messages of support. Lacey Turner said: “My superhero !! Love you always mate.”

Kellie Bright said: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…. WARRIOR WOMAN!!!! Love the bones of you.”

Navin Chowdhry added: “ All the love in the world Heather. You are Glowing!! And what a magical team to have by your side,” while Diane Parish added: “Tough and courageously vulnerable. That makes a true warrior. Admire you more than you could know. We got you all the way!”