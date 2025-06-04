Singer Jessie J has revealed that she has been diagnosed with “early breast cancer” in an update to her fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performer, 37, took to Instagram to reveal the news, telling her followers that she has been “in an out of tests” in recent weeks. She said: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’. It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t**s and more music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Jessie J has revealed that she has been diagnosed with "early breast cancer". | Getty Images

Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, added that she wanted to “be open and share” her diagnosis. She said: “I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse—that’s the bit that kills me.”

The Price Tag singer, who gave birth to son Sky Safir Cornish Coleman in 2023, continued: “The timing of it has been mad but also beautiful and given me this incredible perspective in this time.

“But honestly I need to process it and talk about it and, I need a hug. You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don’t want this to be any different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessie has previously revealed her other health battles, including being diagnosed with a heart condition at age eight, as well as suffering a minor stroke at 18 and briefly going deaf in 2020.

She is scheduled to perform at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 15.