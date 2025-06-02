Actor Devin Harjes was best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Gotham.

Actor Devin Harjes who played the part of Jack Dempsey in two episodes of Boardwalk Empire, has died at the age of 41. He was born on July 29, 1983 in Lubbock in Texas, USA, and according to an online obituary on his website, “His life began with the rhythm of hooves and the open plains—just three days after he was born, his father carried him and his sister on horseback. That early bond with animals and the rodeo spirit stayed with him and later became the unlikely but perfect foundation for a life in the performing arts.”

After studying acting in college, he began working in theatre and played Billy Bibbit in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. He then decided to move to New York and soon began winning awards for his performance in the independent movie The Forest is Red, he was named Best Actor at the Tolentino International Film Festival in Italy for his role in the movie.

As well as his role on Boardwalk Empire, Devin also appeared in shows such as Gotham, Orange is the New Black, Daredevil, Elementary, Blue Bloods, FBI, and Manifest.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Devin Harjes’s sister Trish Harjes paid tribute to her brother on Facebook and wrote: “For anyone who may not have heard, my baby brother left us this week. In lieu of flowers, support scholarships for young artists via TKC blessings (donate in his name). Celebrate his life at https:’’ devinharjes.com// Leave a tribute, send some pictures. A memorial video will be available soon.”

Following Trish’s tribute, nearly a hundred people commented on her post and one wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss,” whilst another wrote: “Oh no I am so sorry to hear this. Devin was such a great guy and very talented. Wishing you and your family love and strength.”

What was the cause of Devin Harjes’s death?

A spokesperson for Devin Harjes told NBC News that the actor Harjes passed away at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City due to complications from cancer, which he was diagnosed with in the winter.

His representative said in a statement that "He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook," his representative said in a statement. "As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals."