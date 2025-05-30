Beloved actor Peter Kwong has died aged 73.

The actor, best known for his role in John Carpenter’s cult classic ‘Big Trouble in Little China’, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday (28 May), according to a statement from his team. Deadline, which first reported his passing, said: “His reps told Deadline that Kwong died overnight Tuesday in his sleep.”

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Peter appeared in nearly 90 film and television roles and was widely respected for his contributions to the screen and the acting community through his work in industry organisations. Born in Los Angeles in 1950, Peter began his acting career on television in the late 1970s, landing roles in series such as ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Little House on the Prairie’, ‘Miami Vice’ and ‘The A-Team’.

His first appearance in film came in the 1977 drama ‘Panic in Echo Park’.In 1986, Peter landed two of his most notable roles. He portrayed Tommy Tong opposite Eddie Murphy in the fantasy comedy-adventure ‘The Golden Child’, and Rain, one of the three elemental martial artists in ‘Big Trouble in Little China’.

The latter, which also starred Kim Cattrall and Kurt Russell, was a commercial disappointment upon release but has since grown into a cult classic. Speaking about his role in the Carpenter-directed film, Peter once said: “The character of Rain was something special. The fight choreography, the costume – it all came together in a way that stuck with people.

“Even decades later, fans still come up to me and talk about it.” That same year, he also appeared in ‘Never Too Young to Die’.Beyond his on-screen work, Peter was active in promoting representation and supporting actors’ rights in the industry.

He served on the Screen Actors Guild’s National Board of Directors for more than 10 years and was a member of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' National Board. The actor and martial artist also held positions on the Television Academy’s Board of Governors and the Actors Branch Executive Committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.