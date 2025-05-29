The actor who played the evil doll Chucky has passed away at the age of 61 with his family paying tribute.

Ed Gale was known a cult actor who appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows and commercials. Gale is best known for playing the horror icon Chucky in several of the Child's Play films.

The role saw him play the doll in many of the scenes throughout the franchise. He also had a number of other cult classic hits such as Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombietown.

His family said in a touching tribute: "It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle. Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife.

"Ed hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back. He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever."

Gale was born in Michigan and suffered with dwarfism from birth meaning he only grew to be 3ft 4in. His acting career started at the age of 20 when he left his hometown for California to take part in several auditions.

His big break came in 1986 with Howard The Duck where he played the lead role. Just two years later, he landed the character of Chucky in 1988 Child's Play. Across the next decade he reprised the horror doll for two more films.