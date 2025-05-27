Beloved actor Presley Chweneyagae’s death was confirmed by his manager.

Renowned South African actor Presley Chweneyagae has died at the age of 40 and his passing was confirmed by his manager Nina Morris Lee. Nina Morris Lee said in a statement that “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s most gifted and beloved actors, Presley Chweneyagae, at the age of 40.”

The statement went on to say that “Born on October 19 1984 in Mahikeng, North West, Presley was destined for the stage and screen. His artistic journey began at the age of 10 when he joined drama classes at the North West Arts Council (now The Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation), setting him on a lifelong path of storytelling, expression and excellence.”

The statement continued: “He rose to international fame with his unforgettable performance in Tsotsi (2005), a role that helped bring home South Africa’s first ever Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Presley's performance resonated with audiences across the globe, cementing his place as a powerful and authentic voice in African cinema.

“Presley’s career spanned theatre, television and film, with standout performances in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) and the award-winning television series The River (2018). On stage, his presence was commanding and transformative, with roles in Hamlet, Mark Antony in Julius Caesar, Bottom and Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Orestes in Dikeledi (an adaptation of Electra), Relativity, Urban Reality, Jack in the Box, The Grandball, Silent Voice, Kalushi, Cards, Beautiful Things and more.

“He was also a gifted writer and director, co-authoring the internationally acclaimed stage play Relativity with Paul Grootboom — later published by STE Publishers, and directing the award-winning production CELL NO 4.

“Presley was a longtime and cherished member of the MLA family — more than a client, he was a friend, a mentor to many, a beacon of creativity and perseverance. His passion for empowering the next generation of artists will remain an integral part of his legacy.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, extended family, colleagues and all who knew and loved him. While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world. Details regarding memorial services will be shared in due course.”

What was the cause of Presley Chweneyagae’s death?

At the time of writing, it is not yet known the cause of South African actor Presley Chweneyagae’s death. He was of Tswana origin and was named after his mother’s favourite singer, Elvis Presley. He became best known for his role in Tsotsi, which won the Academy Award for Foreign Language Film at the 78th Academy Awards.