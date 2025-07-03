A former Big Brother star has told fans that she was “left for dead” after being rushed to hospital following a shocking car crash.

Charley Uchea, who appeared on the reality TV show in 2007, took to Instagram Stories, where she revealed to her 250,000 followers that he was involved in a terrifying car crash involving a truck.

She shared an video of herself in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace while a nurse combed out her hair, saying: “Bless this nurse brushing my hair out really can’t use my arms atm [at the moment] I’m so weak.” Charley also had visible injuries to her eye and cheek.

Charley, 40, revealed the damage to her car, which had its front light completely smashed out. She said in the caption: “Look at the damage this truck did just by hitting me then leaves me dead on the side of the road.”

Earlier in the evening, she had been enjoying a night out, sharing a video of her posing with the caption: “Such a nice night before I ended up in the air lol and knocked out.”

Charley rose to fame on the eighth series of Big Brother, with the star coming to be known for her feisty attitude and her feud with fellow housemate Chanelle Hayes. The eighth series was eventually won by Brian Belo.

She was at the centre of a scandal during her time on the show after fellow housemate Emily Parr used a racial slur while speaking to Charley, leaving her and another housemate, Nicky Maxwell, stunned at the brazen use of the word. The then 19-year-old Emily was ejected from the house by BB bosses.

Emily later told OK! Magazine that she has lived with “deep shame” about what she had said following her stint in the house. She said: “It's a period in my life that I try not to revisit too much if I can. The media noise and intrusion was bad but what was worse and lasted for a while was the deep shame I felt about what I had said.

“The only way I've found I could move forward from my mistake was to educate myself and develop a much better understanding of what these racial slurs mean and why they are so awful. As well as having a better understanding of racism and how it manifests in our society today.”