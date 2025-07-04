An influencer who died of ovarian cancer has spoken to her fans from beyond the grave in a pre-recorded video to tell them about her experience of dying.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media star Anita Wright died following a battle with ovarian cancer in May.

Now, a new video has appeared on her account in which she has described her death. In the clip, which was pre-recorded before Anita died, she spoke directly to the camera and said: “I have passed away. Yes, that’s the truth of the matter. I video recorded this so that my daughters could post it and let you all know what has gone on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to make a joke: Now, first of all, let’s say, I’m looking pretty good for a dead person. Anyhow, that is the sad truth. I have passed away.”

Anita went on to explain that she chose to use medical assistance in dying (MAID), which she described as “the perfect thing” for her. “I didn’t want to suffer any longer and my girls didn’t want me to suffer and nor did my friends,” she said. “It wasn’t scary. It wasn’t scary at all. I just basically got an IV and then nodded off.”

She continued: “The truth of the matter is, it’s hard for everybody that’s left. So I would love it if you guys could all rally around each other and anybody who is upset by this post. Know that I’m OK. I’m OK. If there was a way I could come back and tell you that, I would. But, trust me, I’m OK.”

Influencer Anita Wright, who died of ovarian cancer, has spoken to her fans from beyond the grave in a pre-recorded video to tell them that dying ‘wasn’t scary at all’. Photo by Instagram/@tastyentertaining. | Instagram/@tastyentertaining

Anita concluded to say that she didn’t want her death to “take [away] any hope” for others on their own health journeys and added that there are new “treatments” being developed “all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then gave her thanks to her followers: “I also wanted to honour all of you and let you know how much I have loved being one of your influencers, being one of your friends, being somebody that has taken some of my advice to heart and some of you have given me great advice. I love you all, I loved being here, I’ll see you on the other side.”

The late online star, who was 77 when she died, ended the video by blowing a kiss to the camera. The caption, which had been written by her daughters, read: “This is our mom’s last message to her followers who were so very important to her,” the caption read. “She died May 7th with MAID. Thank you all for your support.”

Many fans commented with messages of support and condolence on the video. One said: “That’s incredible, I’m crying.” A second said: “She did it her way. With pride and dignity. I respect it. Condolences to her family and friends.” A third said: “She was wonderful to watch, and learn from. I’m so sorry for your families loss.”

Anita who was known as tastyentertaining on Instagram, had more than 150,000 followers who enjoyed watching her lifestyle content which included cooking and dancing. Her bio read: “My life under the letter C. Cakes, Cooking, Chemo, Cancer.” In 2022, she shared she had received an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Two years later, she said that her cancer had started spreading and candidly kept fans up-to-date with her health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita also announced her own death on the day she died by posting a video of her dancing - but also hinted at the video that has since been posted. In the caption, she wrote: “Hey everyone if you’re seeing this, it means my journey with cancer has come to an end. By the end of today, with the support of my care team and loved ones, I’ll be peacefully closing this chapter through MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying). Just as I’ve shared before this is my choice, and one I make with peace, love, and deep gratitude.

“This is my final Instagram post… but don’t be too surprised if one more pops up from beyond the grave. You know I like to keep you all on your toes. . . But if you’ve followed my journey, thank you. Thank you for your kindness, your encouragement, and for helping me feel seen and held all the way through. Now go out there, live big, love hard, and don’t wait to wear the good lipstick. With all my heart, Anita.”