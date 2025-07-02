The body of a teenage influencer has been discovered dismembered by police.

The mutilated remains of 19-year-old Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Pina, known as “China Baby” to her online fans on TikTok, were found inside a filtration grid at a water plant.

Fabiola’s body parts were discovered inside a water plant in the Peruvian capital of Lima by police officers who were carrying out routine inspections of the site, local publication Panamericana reported. Forensic crews were able to identify the body parts as Fabiola’s distinctive tattoos, such as the one on her back reading “Paula Sophia” along with a date, the outlet reported.

Officers found the remains on Monday June 9, four days after the social media star shared her last TikTok video with her 5,000 followers, Argentinian outlet infobae said. Some of her body parts are still missing, the publication added.

Fabiola had left her native Venezuela when she was still a minor to live with her then-boyfriend “peacefully”, her family said. but didn’t tell them she was going. “She never told us she was leaving. She just left, and that was it,” a relative told La Republica. They also spoke of the family’s shock and grief over her disappearance and tragic end.

The nature of Fabiola’s death is similar to methods used by human traffickers, according to the Peruvian National Police, who are investigating the crime. So far, no suspects have been announced in connection with her death. Possible links to human trafficking are being investigated.

The star’s death has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice, with many demanding greater protection for women.