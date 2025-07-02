The cause of death has been confirmed for social media star Hannah Moody, who went missing while out on a hike and was later found dead.

The body of hiking influencer Hannah Moody was discovered in an Arizona nature reserve in May, days after her friends lost contact with her and reported her missing.

The 31-year-old was reported missing at 7.50pm on Wednesday May 21 after friends were unable to reach her mobile phone. Her disappearance was described as “unexpected and uncharacteristic” on a missing persons poster.

The next day, Scottsdale Police Department issued a “heartbreaking development” in which they confirmed that Hannah’s body was discovered 600 years off-trail in McDowell Sonoran Preserve. She was found by search teams from Maricopa County’s Sheriff’s Air Unit.

An investigation was launched by detectives and crime scene personnel, and now the social media star’s official cause of death has been confirmed. Officials have concluded that she died from environmental heat exposure, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death was ruled accidental.

Scottsdale Police said that Hannah had set out on a hike on May 21, when temperatures in the area reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit, or around 38 Degrees Celsius.

The cause of death has been announced for influencer Hannah Moody who disappeared while out on a hike and was later found dead. Photo by Instagram/@itshanrose. | Instagram/@itshanrose

Her mum, Teri Moody, told AZFamily she believes her daughter’s death was preventable. “I hope that she didn’t suffer,” she added. “I hope that she was unaware of what was happening.”

At the time of her death, tributes were paid to the former dancer by friends, fans and family. Brother Ethan Moody wrote on social media: “My heart aches… I love you, sis. Joel and I and Mom and Dad and so many others miss you more than words can express. I hope that, in death, she has found the home she sought in life. I just wish I could see her once more. I love you and miss you, Hannah.”

Brother Joel Moody also shared a post on Facebook which read: “There are times when words can’t do justice to the depth of emotion experienced. I received word earlier today that my little sister Hannah Rose died. For these deep emotions, I need to write in order to process them, even as these words fail to encompass the tumult in my soul. Thank you for bearing with my processing. Thank you also for keeping all of us in your prayers.

“Hannah was a fierce competitor. She was driven, putting her heart and mind to a goal and pursuing it relentlessly. She won a strength competition once after having trained for months and came home with an honest-to-God actual sword- the award for first place. She pursued excellence and was continuously dedicated to self-improvement.”

Announcing her death, the police department said in a statement posted to social media: “A death investigation is underway after missing Scotsdale hiker Hannah Moody’s body was located around 12.05pm on May 22 near the Gateway Trailhead of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale. It is a heartbreaking development in the the extensive search for the missing hiker that started in the evening hours of May 21.”

Hannah shared her story with her followers on line, charting her journey from dancing at “the club” to taking part in amatuer bodybuilding competitions and her favourite hobby, hiking. Her videos were often captioned ‘hiking with Han’. She also shared her faith journey with her social media fans.