Fitness influencer and professional boxer Stefi Cohen was arrested for allegedly sharing her nude photos of her ex-boyfriend's new partner. Photo by Miami-Dade Corrections.

A professional boxer and fitness influencer has been arrested after sharing nude photos of ex-boyfriend's new partner online.

A fitness influencer and professional boxer has been arrested for allegedly hacking into her ex-boyfriend’s laptop and sharing his new girlfriend’s nude photos online.

Stefi Cohen, whose full name is Stefanie Cohen Magarici, was arrested on multiple criminal charges involving sexual cyberharassment. She was also arrested for resisting arrest on Tuesday (May 28) outside her Miami home after she attempted to perform a martial arts move on an officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old, who is a professional boxer and powerlifter, has one million Instagram followers. An arrest report from the Miami Police Department states that she was taken into custody after her ex-boyfriend and his new partner reported her to the police in November 2023, according to local news reports.

They alleged that Cohen had accessed her ex-boyfriend’s laptop after guessing “commonly used passwords” to access his iCloud account. Then, she took sexual photos of the woman and shared across various group chats without the victim’s consent, according to an arrest affidavit. These were groups that that Cohen, the victim and “several other girls were also a part of”.

Cohen then informed the woman of the leak and told her that she shared the nude photos with the purpose of “exposing and humiliating her,” the affidavit states. Officials said the incident happened after Cohen found out in March 2022 that the woman was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, whom she used to live with.

The report states that the man had left his laptop at Cohen’s home, and that he and his new girlfriend returned to the police to provide additional information on April 16, leading to Cohen’s arrest. Police had Cohen’s home under surveillence on Tuesday and moved in to arrest her when she walked outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorities said she did not respond well to being approached and when an officer informed her that she was under arrest, she “did not comply and began to walk at fast pace back to her residence,” saying that she was heading home and going to call her boyfriend so she could pick up her dog.

A polce report stated: “Cohen then stated she was not going with them and began to physically resist.” She even tried to do a leg sweep on the officer while in handcuffs and even broke the locking mechanism in the police car she was later placed into, according to the affidavit. Authorities said Cohen then declined to speak with detectives about the case at MPD headquarters.