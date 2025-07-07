An influencer who’s husband was said to have asked her for a divorce after she jumped on stage to kiss the lead singer of a band during a concert has caused a stir for a second time.

Miriam Cruz, known on social media as Daysha Official, made headlines earlier this year when she managed to get on stage during a concert of bachata band Aventura and kissed the lead singer, Romeo Santos.

The kiss was caught on camera, and it was reported that when her husband, who was not named at the time but had been with her for a decade, saw the video of the kiss he reportedly asked her for a divorce.

The video, which is presumed to have been recorded by a fellow gig-goer, was shared across social media and went viral in December 2024 and January 2025 after the December 28 gig. It shows Cruz greeting band members before hugging and kissing frontman Romeo Santos after being invited on stage to sing a song with the group.

Aventura then went on to perform their song La Guerra, while Cruz, who shares children with her husband, sat beside Santos with a hand on his lap. After the event, the influencer said in a now-deleted social media post that the kiss with Santos caused her marriage to end - and though she said this was a “very high cost” she doesn’t regret her actions.

She is reported to have told her 140,000 followers: “I have to acknowledge that this achievement came at a very high cost: the breakup of my 10-year marriage.” The star also defended her decision to kiss Santos despite being married: “For me, it's not just about admiring the artist, but also about valuing the great human being that he is. I have followed and admired him for a long time.”

But, despite all of the controversy, it would seem that Cruz’s husband, who has now been named as Luis, didn’t decide to divorce her after all. Recently, it was Luis’ birthday and she posted a gushing post about him.

“Happy birthday, love of my life. Today I celebrate the life of the most special man I know. A human being full of love, values, and kindness. You are my companion, my support, my peace, and my strength.

“You are always looking out for me, taking care of me, supporting me, and accompanying me every step of the way. I feel like God took a special care of me by putting you in my path, because not only do I have a wonderful husband, I have an incredible man whom I love with all my heart. Thank you for existing, for being you, and for making my life more beautiful.I love you infinitely and wish you the best in the world today and always!,” she wrote.

But, even though Luis has been forgiving it seems her fans are not ready to adopt the same attitude. “You kissed Romeo in front of the world,” one fan commented along with laughing face emojis, summarising the thoughts of many others. Cruz hit back with “What does that have to do with it now?”

One fan, however, had a more optimistic view about the situation and said the couple’s reconciliation had given her hope that her own relationship could be repaired. Cruz replied “Love can do anything.”

In another post, confirming she is still with her husband after the cheating scandal, Cruz wrote: “After the storm, the sun always rises. 10 years together building a story full of love, understanding, and complicity.

“We've learned to value what truly matters and to turn a deaf ear to the criticism of those who don't know our truth. It's curious how often those who point the finger the most are those who secretly do worse things. But what others say doesn't affect us; we know who we are, our worth, and the path we've traveled together. “