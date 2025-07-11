There are severe delays on Tube lines this morning (Friday 11 July) due to a “late finish” of engineering work.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of 7:45am there are severe delays on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. Transport for London (TfL) says for both lines: “Severe delays due to a late finish to engineering work at Wembley Park. Tickets will be accepted on local buses.”

There are also minor delays on the Bakerloo line. TfL adds: “Minor delays between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone due to an earlier trespasser on the track at Harrow & Wealdstone. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website in case there are any changes to services throughout the day. One commuter posted their annoyance on X early this morning.

The person said: “ @TfL Ever unreliable. Late starting and finishing engineering works. Metropolitan Line part suspended. Jubilee Line badly delayed. Ho hum. Can't tell me that London Underground is good.”

Another added: “Such a joke. With no estimated re opening time for the Metropolitan or Jubilee. Not about to take an hours bus for a 10 minute journey that probably won’t show up.”