Jubilee line status: Severe delays on Tube line as well as Metropolitan after 'late finish to engineering work at Wembley Park'
As of 7:45am there are severe delays on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. Transport for London (TfL) says for both lines: “Severe delays due to a late finish to engineering work at Wembley Park. Tickets will be accepted on local buses.”
There are also minor delays on the Bakerloo line. TfL adds: “Minor delays between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone due to an earlier trespasser on the track at Harrow & Wealdstone. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
Passengers are advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website in case there are any changes to services throughout the day. One commuter posted their annoyance on X early this morning.
The person said: “@TfL Ever unreliable. Late starting and finishing engineering works. Metropolitan Line part suspended. Jubilee Line badly delayed. Ho hum. Can't tell me that London Underground is good.”
