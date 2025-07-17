A man was spotted casually walking a sheep on a lead through a train station in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

Hilarious jokes have erupted online after ScotRail shared an image of the man captured on CCTV with the farm animal on the platform at Paisley Gilmour Street. The man had taken the sheep on a train, baffling fellow passengers.

“Well, ewe don’t see that every day at Paisley Gilmour Street! #WhatTheFlock #EweWontBelieveIt,” ScotRail posted alongside the image. While sheep are not specifically mentioned, ScotRail’s website confirms that pets — including dogs, cats, and tortoises — are welcome on board as long as they are on a lead or in a travel cage.

A lot of sheep-related jokes were shared by users on X, formerly Twitter. One wrote: “I hope they’ve got a ticket or they’ll be RAMifications”.

Another said: “He is looking a bit sheepish. Don’t ram inside of room”.

A third added: “Seen it at Baaarhead”. According to National Rail you can bring up to two animals with you on the train at no extra charge.

It says: “Both on the train and at stations, we kindly ask you to keep your dog on a lead or in a pet carrier – whichever you and your furry friend prefer. As for other animals (such as cats or birds), please keep them in a pet carrier or similar.Pet carriers must be rigid and not open, to prevent escape. Your pet must be able to stand and lie down comfortably inside the carrier.”