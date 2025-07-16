This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Earlier this year, K-pop band Stray Kids announced a world tour in North America and Europe.

Stray Kids was formed in 2017 and debuted in 21018 with nine members of the band, however Woojin left in 2019. The current members are Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Last month, the K-pop band gave an interview to Rolling Stone and Bang Chan said: “I feel our music has its own genre,”and also added that “I don’t know if it suits a certain chart or anything. It’s music we make to fit our own standards. We’re just doing what we enjoy and what we think is fun to do. But we feel that our music is actually defined by the listeners. So I don’t think we have the right to really say what our music is. [Our fandom] STAY does.”

In May 2025, it was announced that band member Felix will be adjusting his performances in order to prevent back strain. He told Rolling Stone that “We’re always performing, and it takes a lot of energy,”and also revealed that “It takes a lot of effort to maintain our health and condition.

(L-R) Bang Chan, I.N, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Han and Changbin of STRAY KIDS light the Empire State Building in partnership with Musicians on Call to celebrate the healing power of music on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

“Everyone here all works out, and we take care of our bodies with what we eat and how we work out…. We have to be strong because our concerts are physically demanding. We don’t want to disappoint.”

What is the THFC x Stray Kids Limited Edition 25/26 Away Shirt, how much does it cost?

The THFC x Stray Kids Limited Edition 25/26 Away Shirt costs £250 and is available in sizes small to 2XL. Spurs took to Instagram to reveal the collab and said: “Spurs 🤝 #StrayKids

“Introducing our limited edition bespoke shirt in collaboration with the global K-Pop phenomenon ✨.”

Fans were quick to react and one said: “WHAT?????!!!! My two worlds 😍😍😍😂🔥,” whilst another said: “Stray Kids everywhere all around the world ❤️🔥.”

Stray Kids are performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 18 and July 19 2025.