JYP Entertainment announced through Stray Kids’ official social media channels on Sunday that “on Feb. 15, after finishing his schedule, Felix was involved in a minor collision while returning home” on February 15.

The agency explained: “After the fan meet, Felix's vehicle was slowly moving toward the main lobby from the Inspire Arena parking lot when it was lightly struck on the left rear side by a shuttle bus also moving at a slow speed. Although the accident itself was minor, Felix's weight shifted onto his arm, causing him to hit the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in a fracture.”

Following the accident, Felix was immediately taken to a hospital for a thorough examination. Medical staff advised that he needs ample rest and appropriate treatment to recover. As a result, Felix had not been able to attend Stray Kids’ fifth official fan meet, SKZ 5'CLOCK, scheduled for Sunday.

JYP Entertainment said: “We ask for fans’ understanding. We sincerely apologise to those who were surprised by this sudden news. The health and recovery of our artists are our top priorities, and we will spare no effort in providing the necessary support. Additionally, we will strengthen our safety measures to ensure our artists travel in a safer environment.”

This fan meeting marks the group’s first in approximately 11 months since SKZ'S MAGIC SCHOOL, held at KSPO Dome in Seoul’s Songpa District in March last year. Following the fan meeting, Stray Kids will embark on a large-scale stadium tour in Latin America, Japan, North America, and Europe, starting with performances on March 27 and 28 at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Santiago, Chile.

Fans have since flooded his Instagram page to send him well-wishes. One said: “Hello Felix! I hope you feel at least a little better. I wish you a speedy recovery!” Another said: “So sorry this happened to u, sending love to u! Hope u feel better soon.”