Police are reportedly investigating the death of fashion designer Kim Rieul, who was best known for dressing K-pop band BTS.

The K-pop world is in shock after the tragic death of fashion designer Kim Rieul at the age of 32. According to local reports, he was found dead in a flower bed in the South Korean city of Namwon-si.

Kim Rieul, who was in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023, had 49.6K followers on Instagram.Tributes have been flooding in for the designer on Instagram and one fan wrote: “Rest in peace 🙏,” whilst another wrote: “My heart hurts so bad.”

The news of Kim Rieul was confirmed by his family who said in a statement that “It is true that Kim Rieul passed away yesterday.”

Kim Rieul will be best remembered for dressing Jimin, J-Hope and Suga of K-pop band BTS. Forbes reported that “The boy band performed at Seoul's ancient Gyeongbokgung Palace for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' wearing Kim's suits, which garnered almost 50 million views on YouTube. He has also dressed rapper and producer Tiger JK, hip-hop star Zico, boy band Monsta X, among others.”

In May 2024 K-pop star Park Bo Ram was found dead after collapsing at a friend’s house. At the time, her agency Xanadu Entertainment released a statement which read: "Park Bo Ram suddenly left us in the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer's family."

Following Park Bo Ram’s death, a wake was held at the Asan Medical Center and then a funeral procession took place where those in the industry as well as friends and family attended. It was later revealed that Park Bo Ram’s cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.