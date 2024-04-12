Park Bo Ram: K-pop stars dies aged 30 as police launch investigation into sudden death
and live on Freeview channel 276
K-pop star Park Bo Ram has died at the age of 30, her agency has confirmed. The performer was found unconscious at the home of her friend. A statement from her agency, Xanadu Entertainment, read: "Park Bo Ram suddenly left us in the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer's family."
According to K-Pop site All K-Pop, a police report stated that she had been drinking at a private event with two other friend on the night she died. It added that she excused herself to go to the bathroom just before 10pm, before one member of the group went to check on her.
She was found unconscious slouched over the sink, with friends calling emergency services and attempting to perform CPR on her. The singer was transported to Hanyang University Guri Hospital after paramedics arrived, but she was pronounced dead at around 11.20pm. According to All K-Pop, police have requested an autopsy with the National Forensic Service to determine her cause of death.
Tributes have been flooding in from fans, with one saying: “Rest in peace Park [Bo Ram]. At only 30 years old, you left to sing to the angels. Reply 1988 OST was wonderful because your warm voice. Sincere regrets and condolences to the family and loved ones. Hyehwadong...It will remain a song of the soul.”
She had been a prominent figure in the K-Pop community for almost a decade, and was hailed as a “sensation” by critics and fans alike. Park Bo Ram fist grew to prominence in the industry after appearing on the competition singing show ‘SuperStar K2’ in South Korea before going on to have a successful career in K-Pop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.