Margarita Forés’s son Amado Forés confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram.

Amado Forés wrote: “Dear Friends and Family,

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden passing of my Mom, Margarita A. Forés. Our family is mourning this unexpected loss, and we kindly ask for your prayers during this time. We will be able to share more in due time.

“With gratitude,

“Amado.”

In response to Amado Forés’s statement, one fan wrote:” I am so sorry to hear 😭😭😭😭 I still remember how we first met 😭😭😭😭 deepest condolences to you and your family💔,” whilst another wrote: “Your mom is an icon, we all love her. I’m so sorry :(”

Margarita Forés was considered a renowned Filipino chef and according to Manilla Standard, “Fores was found unresponsive in her hotel room after missing a scheduled lunch meeting. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death.”

Margarita Forés was born into what her own website describes "Philippines' most illustrious families.” She worked for couture fashion house Valentino in New York and on her return to the Philippines, she did a collaborative food festival at the Hyatt hotel that inspired her to launch her own catering business.

In January, Margarita Forés shared the news that fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay had been to visit her at her Farmers’ Market at Araneta City in the Philippines. and wrote: “Gordon Ramsay @gordongram came to our Farmers’ Market at Araneta City @aranetacity! We were so happy to welcome him and show him all the beauty of our country’s produce at the market! He and his chef were particularly interested in our Philippine Lapu-Lapu that they use at @gordonramsaybarandgrillph for their super fish and chips!”

Manilla Standard reported that “Her restaurant Grace Park ranked 12th on Opinionated About Dining’s Top Casual Restaurants in Asia list in 2024. She also collaborated with Japanese chef Hiroyuki Tamura on “Batchoy Ramen,” blending Ilonggo flavors with Japanese techniques.”

Margarita Forés, who had overcome cancer twice, described herself on her Instagram page as a “Mother, Filipino cuisine advocate; Italian in a past life.” Tributes have been pouring in for the celebrity chef on social media.

Mielle Esteban took to Facebook and wrote: “Margarita Forés worked tirelessly to ensure that our Philippine cuisine was firmly present on the map of global gastronomy. Cheers to you, Gaita. Always,” whilst Ruben Nepales wrote: “The Philippines and Asia just lost one of its culinary stars and outstanding chefs and restaurateurs. Rest in peace, “Margarita Forés.”