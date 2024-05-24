Park Bo Ram: K-pop star’s cause of death revealed after singer tragically passed away at 30
and live on Freeview channel 276
K-pop star Park Bo Ram died suddenly at the age of 30 after she was found unconscious after collapsing at a friend’s home. At the time, her agency Xanadu Entertainment released a statement which read: "Park Bo Ram suddenly left us in the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer's family."
Following Park Bo Ram’s death, a wake was held at the Asan Medical Center and then a funeral procession took place where those in the industry as well as friends and family attended. It has now been revealed that Park Bo Ram’s cause of death is acute alcohol poisoning.
It was revealed by the police department’s statement that an autopsy showed that Park Bo Ram had pre-existing liver conditions which could have played a role in her death. She also suffered from liver lesions and fatty liver disease.
According to K-Pop Site All K-Pop, “singer Park Bo Ram (30) was found unconscious inside the home of an acquaintance at around 9:55 PM KST on April 11. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased soon afterward. The singer rose to fame after participating in the audition program 'Superstar K2', before she went on to debut in 2014 with "Beautiful."
After Park Bo Ram passed away, tributes came flooding in from fans. One said: “Rest in peace Park [Bo Ram]. At only 30 years old, you left to sing to the angels. Reply 1988 OST was wonderful because of your warm voice. Sincere regrets and condolences to the family and loved ones. Hyehwadong...It will remain a song of the soul.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.