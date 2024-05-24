Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cause of K-pop star Park Bo Ram’s death has been revealed six weeks after she collapsed at a friend’s home.

K-pop star Park Bo Ram died suddenly at the age of 30 after she was found unconscious after collapsing at a friend’s home. At the time, her agency Xanadu Entertainment released a statement which read: "Park Bo Ram suddenly left us in the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer's family."

Following Park Bo Ram’s death, a wake was held at the Asan Medical Center and then a funeral procession took place where those in the industry as well as friends and family attended. It has now been revealed that Park Bo Ram’s cause of death is acute alcohol poisoning.

It was revealed by the police department’s statement that an autopsy showed that Park Bo Ram had pre-existing liver conditions which could have played a role in her death. She also suffered from liver lesions and fatty liver disease.

According to K-Pop Site All K-Pop, “singer Park Bo Ram (30) was found unconscious inside the home of an acquaintance at around 9:55 PM KST on April 11. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased soon afterward. The singer rose to fame after participating in the audition program 'Superstar K2', before she went on to debut in 2014 with "Beautiful."