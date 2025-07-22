Trains to Waterloo today: What has National Rail and South Western Railway said about disruption - are services cancelled or delayed
A major signalling failure at London’s Waterloo station caused disruption on a long day of commuter chaos yesterday. Fourteen platforms at one of London’s busiest train stations were out of use after issues were first reported to National Rail around 5.30am on Monday.
The operator said that the equipment that routes trains in and out of the station failed and caused services across its whole network to suffer cancellations, delays and revisions. Due to the level of disruption, any unused tickets will be valid for Tuesday.
Tickets are also being accepted Great Western Railway services between Salisbury, Westbury, Weymouth and Reading, CrossCountry services between Reading and Bournemouth, and Southern services between London Victoria, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central. The London Underground has not been affected by the incident, with trains operating as usual.
Both National Rail and South Western Railway said trains are “running normally” this morning. South Western Railway said: “Trains are now able to run normally following a signalling problem at London Waterloo and there should be no further delays to your journey. If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to claim compensation”.
National Rail said: “Disruption following a fault with the signalling system at #LondonWaterloo has now ended.”
