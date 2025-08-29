Around 2,000 London United drivers, who work on buses operated by First Bus, are expected to strike.

If the action goes ahead, services in west, northwest and southwest London will be affected from 5am on Friday, 29 August to 5am on Saturday, 30 August. The strikes continue from 5am on Monday, 1 September to 5am on Tuesday, 2 September.

The union is campaigning for more to be done to tackle abuse of drivers, as well as for the introduction of rest breaks, toilet facilities and better shift patterns. It says bus drivers are more likely to suffer mental and physical illnesses than other profession due to the "stressful" nature of the job.

Lorna Murphy, TfL’s director of buses, said: “We urge Unite and First Bus to work together to find a solution to this dispute. If this action goes ahead, there will still be travel options for people in west, northwest and southwest London and other parts of the capital.”

“We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute and we're sorry for any disruption to people's journeys.” Travellers are being warned to use rail and Tube services whenever possible, to leave extra time for journeys and plan ahead.

Full list of affected bus routes

13, 18, 23, 31, 33, 49, 65, 70, 71, 72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 216, 218, 220, 224, 235, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 295, 371, 406, 411, 418, 419, 423, 440, 452, 467, 613, 662, 665, 681, 696, C1, E3, H22, H37, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5

N18, N31, N33, N65, N72