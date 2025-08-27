London Tube workers are set to stage strikes in September amid a dispute over pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members on the Tube will take industrial action at different times from September 5, for seven days. It is set to cause travel chaos for thousands of passengers in the capital.

From 6pm on Friday 5 September some union members at the Ruislip depot in west London will walk out for 24 hours. Then, from Sunday 7 September, different groups of members will walk out across the Tube network each day, with the aim of bringing operations to a halt.

The action would impact every Underground line, but not the Elizabeth line, nor the London Overground. This is because staff here are not part of the same union. The union cited fatigue and "extreme" shift patterns as key reasons for the strikes, along with claims Transport for London has refused to engage seriously with pay demands.

In a separate dispute over pay and conditions, RMT members on London’s Docklands Light Railway will also be striking in the week beginning September 7. No full details on line closures have yet been announced but they are expected in the coming weeks. Listed below is what we know so far.

Tube strike action (RMT members):

Starts: 6pm, Friday 5 September – 24-hour walkout at Ruislip depot, west London.

Continues: From Sunday 7 September – different groups strike each day across the Tube network.

Impact: All Underground lines affected except the Elizabeth line and London Overground.

DLR strike action (RMT members):

Week beginning: Sunday 7 September – pay and conditions dispute.

Full list affected dates

Friday September 5 to Sunday September 7 – depot operational control managers at Ruislip will walk out from 6pm on September 5 to 5.59pm on September 7.

Sunday September 7 – track access controllers, London Underground control centre, power/control and ERU members will strike from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Monday September 8 – all fleet (except engineering vehicles operations and maintenance and ERU), plus engineering, stations and trains members will walk out. Strike from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Tuesday September 9 – signallers, service control and ERU members will strike between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Tuesday 9th September 2025.

Wednesday September 10 – all fleet (except engineering vehicles operations and maintenance and ERU), plus engineering, stations and trains members will walk out from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Thursday September 11 – signallers and service Control members will strike between 12.01am and 11.59pm.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We regularly meet with our trade unions to discuss any concerns that they may have, and we recently met with the RMT to discuss some specific points. We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4% pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of commitments we have made previously.

“We welcome further engagement with our unions about fatigue and rostering across London Underground, but a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable. Given the improvements we have recently put in place in response to concerns raised by our unions, we urge the RMT to put our fair, affordable pay offer to their members and to continue to engage with us rather than threaten strike action, which will only disrupt Londoners.”