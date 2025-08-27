The Jubilee Line is not currently serving Westminster Station causing severe delays.

There is travel chaos on the London Underground this morning as the Jubilee Line is suffering severe delays whilst “we fix a signal failure at Westminster”, Transport for London (TfL) says. TfL adds: “Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Thameslink, Southeastern, C2C, London Buses, Mildmay line, DLR and Elizabeth line.”

On X TfL says that Jubilee line trains are not serving Westminster Station “while we fix faulty platform edge doors”. Westminster station is partially open.

It is still accessible via the Circle line (with slight delays). TfL says there are minor delays on the Central line “while we remove an obstruction on the track at Aldgate.”

There is also a part suspension on the District line. TfL adds: “No service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway while we fix a signal failure at Ealing Broadway. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of line.”