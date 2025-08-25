Police have launched an urgent investigation after a woman in her 20s was allegedly raped in Canary Wharf.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman told officers she was raped in Canary Wharf, London in the early hours. Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.25am today (Monday 25 August).

No arrests have been made yet, but the Met Police has asked any witnesses or anyone with information to urgently get in touch. A Met Police spokesman said: "We are investigating an alleged rape which took place on Hertsmere Road, Canary Wharf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers were called at 04:25hrs on Saturday, 23 August and attended alongside the London Ambulance Service. A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have launched an urgent investigation after a woman in her 20s was allegedly raped in Canary Wharf. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

"At this time no arrests have been made, but officers continue to make urgent enquiries. Anyone with any information, or who was around the area at the time is urged to contact police by calling 101 or online, quoting CAD1371/23.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".