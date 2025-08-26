Holidaymakers travelling in and out of Edinburgh Airport face travel chaos as strikes have been announced.

More than 100 airport support staff at Edinburgh are set to strike in September after rejecting what their union branded an “insulting poverty pay” offer. The support staff, employed by OCS Group, provide crucial assistance for passengers with reduced mobility, including those needing wheelchairs and specialist vehicles to board planes.

Unite the Union said its members backed strikes unanimously on a turnout of more than 90 per cent. A series of 48-hour stoppages are planned throughout September, raising fears of disruption for passengers with mobility needs.

It is described as a "vital" service for those who need it, and it is feared that the strike action could impact passengers across hundreds of flights. The two day strike action will take place over the following dates in September: 3rd-4th; 7th-8th; 11th -12th; 14th-15th; 18th-19th; 21st-22nd; and 25th-26th.

According to STV News, the workers are set to strike from early September after members “overwhelmingly” rejected a wage offer of £12.60 per hour. Unite has said that members were balloted on the industrial action, and it was backed with a turnout of over 90 per cent.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our OCS members have had enough and they are fully prepared to fight back through strike action to secure fair pay. We will back them all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Edinburgh Airport.”

Union bosses say management has just “days” to improve its offer before action begins. Unite industrial officer Carrie Binnie said: “OCS workers are vital to assisting passengers with mobility issues at Edinburgh Airport. The company's management should be valuing and rewarding the workers instead it has tabled an insulting poverty pay offer.

"OCS has a matter of days to resolve this dispute before strike action starts which will be entirely its fault.”