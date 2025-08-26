Bournemouth Airport is facing strike action in September.

About 100 members of the Unite union are set to take part in two separate strikes at Bournemouth Airport over pay. The first involves workers in roles such as baggage handling, check-in, flight dispatching and plane fuelling who have rejected a 5% rise for the lowest paid and 4.5% for higher paid members.

The second includes those working in the fire service at the airport who are part of a different union bargaining agreement but have rejected the same offer. The strikes are scheduled for 5–7 September and 14 September.

Bournemouth Airport said preparations were under way to minimise disruption and that negotiations were ongoing with Unite to try to avoid the need for industrial action. Unite said the dispute was about the rate of inflation being used to calculate the pay offers.

The union said it would be fairer to use the RPI (Retail Price Index) rate rather than CPI (Consumer Price Index), which is lower. The union said workers at the airport were struggling with the cost-of-living crisis following years of low pay and, given increased costs of essentials such as bills and groceries, the pay offers equated to a real-terms pay cut.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "With so many workers in different roles taking action, this will be a highly disruptive strike - but it is entirely the fault of Bournemouth Airport, who are prioritising their own interests and profits over those of its hardworking staff." In a statement, Bournemouth Airport said Unite's ballot result showed that of the 89 Unite members at the airport eligible to vote, 61 (68.5%) voted in favour of strike action.

The airport said that represented about 13% of of its total workforce of 450. Unite said it expected the action to be highly disruptive as the fire service alone walking out could shut the airport.

Unite regional officer Janet Wall said: "We know those looking to travel... will be concerned to hear of such disruptive strikes but our members have been left with no choice." The airport said it remained hopeful an agreement could be reached with Unite without the need for industrial action, but advised passengers due to fly on the strike days to check with their airline nearer the time.